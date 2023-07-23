Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Sempra Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average is $151.33. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

