Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

