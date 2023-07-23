Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.
About Shenzhou International Group
