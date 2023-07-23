Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Decreases By 10.3%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 139,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.62. ICF International has a 1 year low of $90.92 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

