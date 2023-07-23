Short Interest in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Grows By 5.6%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $59.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.86. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.60 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

Featured Stories

