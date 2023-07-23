Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBGI. TheStreet lowered Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

SBGI stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sinclair by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

