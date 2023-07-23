SKALE Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.42 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $131.47 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,648,186,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

