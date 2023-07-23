SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.97. The company had a trading volume of 720,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.27.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
