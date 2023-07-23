SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.97. The company had a trading volume of 720,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.