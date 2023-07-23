SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG remained flat at $53.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

