SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.76. The stock has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

