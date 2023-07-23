SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 79 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.33. The stock had a trading volume of 83,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $262.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

