SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.62. 288,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,920. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

