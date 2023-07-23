Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $275.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.44. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

