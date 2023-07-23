Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $173.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

