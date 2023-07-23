Sourceless (STR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.87

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $535.15 million and approximately $0.87 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,789.42 or 1.00001165 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002242 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02900566 USD and is up 11.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,366.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.