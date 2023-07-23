Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $485.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

