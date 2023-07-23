SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $68.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

