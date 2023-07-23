Stargate Finance (STG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $79.77 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $79.77 million and $16.25 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stargate Finance Profile
Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.
Buying and Selling Stargate Finance
