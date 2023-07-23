Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (SWEF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on August 25th

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

SWEF opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Friday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a one year low of GBX 85.80 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 97.60 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £351.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,268.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.48.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

