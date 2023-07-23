Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (SWEF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on August 25th

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
SWEF opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Friday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a one year low of GBX 85.80 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 97.60 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £351.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,268.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.48.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile
