Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $82.72 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $82.72 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00310288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.04 or 0.00833691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.00548204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00062301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00123339 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,579,854 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

