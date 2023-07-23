Stifel Nicolaus Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

