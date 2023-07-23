StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 4.5 %

CVR opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

