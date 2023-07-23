StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.