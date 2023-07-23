StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 0.1 %

QLYS stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $4,383,546. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Qualys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.