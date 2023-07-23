StockNews.com Downgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Hold

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.1 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.