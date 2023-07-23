StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 60.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.