StockNews.com Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

