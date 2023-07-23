StockNews.com Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.