Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 12,828 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ABB by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1,100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABBNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 311,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,232. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.