Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.41. 1,601,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

