Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.17. 3,243,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

