Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
