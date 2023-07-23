Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

