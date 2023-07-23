Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

