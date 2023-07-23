Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $497.99 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $497.99 million and $21.46 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002199 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002366 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,379,389,935 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,937,386,855 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

