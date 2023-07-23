Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $221.45 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $221.45 million and approximately $110.94 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 328,860,520 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

