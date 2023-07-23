Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.02. 161,796,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,661,480. The company has a market capitalization of $824.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

