Tevis Investment Management Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 160,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 274,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 217,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of MRK opened at $110.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $280.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

