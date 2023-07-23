TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 238 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after acquiring an additional 823,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 56.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 743,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

