TFG Advisers LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $751.21. The stock had a trading volume of 512,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

