The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,197. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

