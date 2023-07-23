The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $135.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

