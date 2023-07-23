Theta Fuel Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $265.89 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00045019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,219,067,507 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.