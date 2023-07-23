Till Capital (TILCF) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Till Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -5.70% -16.27% -0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.68 Till Capital Competitors $14.35 billion -$204.79 million -20.11

This table compares Till Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Till Capital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 574 2907 2700 159 2.39

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Till Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

