Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $136.96 and a one year high of $199.83.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

