TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TA. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB raised their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.32.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.74%.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

