TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Position Lessened by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,740,942.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

