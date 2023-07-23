Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More

