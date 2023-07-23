Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

