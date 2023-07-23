Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP remained flat at $216.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,038. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

