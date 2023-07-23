United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.30. 5,071,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

