United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

UTHR opened at $248.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,294,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,898,119. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

