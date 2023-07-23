USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 37,214 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

