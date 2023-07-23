USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76.
Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences
In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 37,214 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
